Sale closed in Kenwood: $1.9 million for a house

A spacious house located at 8715 Sonoma Highway in Kenwood has new owners. The 2,067-square-foot property, built in 1961, was sold on Aug. 10, 2023, for $1,895,000, or $917 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of tar and gravel materials. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house features a double carport. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Sonoma Highway in Kenwood in July 2023 a 2,980-square-foot home was sold for $3,000,000, a price per square foot of $1,007. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,772-square-foot home at 898 St Jean Court in Kenwood sold in June 2023 for $1,795,000, a price per square foot of $648. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.