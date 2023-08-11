Sale closed in Monte Rio: $1.5 million for a single-family residence

A house located at 22954 Conifer Drive in Monte Rio has new owners. The 1,632-square-foot property, built in 1963, was sold on July 21, 2023. The $1,450,000 purchase price works out to $888 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and four baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.9-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.