Sale closed in Occidental: $2 million for a house

A 3,025-square-foot house built in 1992 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 17383 Willow Creek Road in Occidental was sold on July 31, 2023. The $1,975,000 purchase price works out to $653 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the house comes with a detached garage. The property's backyard additionally features a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.