Sale closed in Penngrove: $1.1 million for a house

A house located at 1941 Weiss Lane in Penngrove has a new owner. The 1,784-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $1,050,000, or $589 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,475-square-foot home at 1896 Alice Drive in Penngrove sold in May 2023 for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $606. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Chester Drive in Penngrove in December 2022 a 1,723-square-foot home was sold for $914,000, a price per square foot of $530. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.