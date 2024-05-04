Sale closed in Penngrove: $1.2 million for a house

A 3,599-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 311 Orchard Lane in Penngrove was sold on April 12, 2024, for $1,200,000, or $333 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property's lot measures 1.9-acre square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In October 2023, a 1,174-square-foot home on Orchard Lane in Penngrove sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $609. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Elysian Avenue in Penngrove in July 2023 a 3,160-square-foot home was sold for $1,430,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.