A spacious historic house located at 395 Elysian Avenue in Penngrove has new owners. The 3,160-square-foot property, built in 1920, was sold on July 11, 2023. The $1,430,000 purchase price works out to $453 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6.8-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.