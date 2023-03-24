A 2,627-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 1005 Rose Avenue on Feb. 27, 2023. The spacious property located at 1005 Rose Avenue in Penngrove was sold on Feb. 27, 2023 for $1,500,000, or $571 per square foot. The house, built in 1975, has an interior space of 2,627 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a detached garage, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 6.2-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.