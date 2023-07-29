Sale closed in Penngrove: $1.8 million for a house

A 3,033-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 270 Olga Maria Court in Penngrove was sold on July 6, 2023. The $1,799,000 purchase price works out to $593 per square foot. This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house includes an attached five-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 0.3-acre.

