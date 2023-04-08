Sale closed in Penngrove: $870,000 for a single-family residence

A 2,362-square-foot house built in 1915 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 749 Penngrove Avenue in Penngrove was sold on March 14, 2023. The $870,000 purchase price works out to $368 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bath. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.

