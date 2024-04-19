Sale closed in Penngrove: $900,000 for a 3-bedroom home

290 Oak Street (Google Street View)

A 1,004-square-foot house built in 1950 has changed hands.

The property located at 290 Oak Street in Penngrove was sold on March 28, 2024. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $896 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,276 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Woodward Avenue in Penngrove in September 2023 a 1,532-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $646. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 3,033-square-foot home at 270 Olga Maria Court in Penngrove sold in July 2023 for $1,799,000, a price per square foot of $593. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,232-square-foot home on Eichten Lane in Penngrove sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $582. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.