Sale closed in Penngrove: $907,000 for a house

The spacious property located at 155 Davis Lane in Penngrove was sold on June 15, 2023. The $907,000 purchase price works out to $241 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 3,760 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. Situated on a spacious 2.5-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

