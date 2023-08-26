Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.1 million for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 913 West Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,796-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on Aug. 7, 2023. The $1,060,000 purchase price works out to $590 per square foot. The layout of this house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,359-square-foot home at 537 Amber Way in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,462-square-foot home on West Street in Petaluma sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $718. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Elm Drive in Petaluma in July 2023 a 1,920-square-foot home was sold for $1,169,500, a price per square foot of $609. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

