Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.1 million for a 3-bedroom home

1007 Mountain View Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 1007 Mountain View Avenue in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,461-square-foot property, built in 1956, was sold on April 8, 2024.

The $1,110,000 purchase price works out to $760 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's lot measures 6,098 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Colinda Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,773-square-foot home on Canyon Court in Petaluma sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $620. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,686-square-foot home at 961 McNear Avenue in Petaluma sold in October 2023 for $965,000, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.