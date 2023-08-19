Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.1 million for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 1102 D Street in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,186-square-foot property, built in 1935, was sold on Aug. 1, 2023, for $1,075,000, or $906 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a detached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In December 2022, a 1,497-square-foot home on El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $852. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,991-square-foot home at 1017 B Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $895,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On El Rose Drive in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,779-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $604. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.