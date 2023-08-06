Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.1 million for a house

A house located at 52 Balma Lane in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,966-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on July 18, 2023, for $1,095,000, or $557 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached four-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 1.2-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

