Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.1 million for a single-family home

516 Yellowstone Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 516 Yellowstone Court in Petaluma has new owners.

The 2,154-square-foot property, built in 1978, was sold on Aug. 30, 2023. The $1,065,000 purchase price works out to $494 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features tiles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Cascade Court in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,154-square-foot home was sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $404. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 952-square-foot home on Verde Court in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $714. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,700-square-foot home at 1541 Rainier Avenue in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

