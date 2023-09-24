Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.1 million for a single-family residence

1068 Wren Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1068 Wren Drive in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 7, 2023 for $1,080,000, or $638 per square foot.

The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 1,694 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,722-square-foot home at 1104 Garfield Drive in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,055,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Pelican Court in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,864-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,204-square-foot home on Wren Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,045,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

