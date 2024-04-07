Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.2 million for a 4-bedroom home

1901 Catenacci Court (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 1901 Catenacci Court in Petaluma was sold on March 20, 2024 for $1,225,000, or $463 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,648 square feet.

This single-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,840 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In October 2023, a 2,128-square-foot home on Redwood Circle in Petaluma sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $411. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Hawk Drive in Petaluma in June 2023 a 2,626-square-foot home was sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,626-square-foot home at 486 Hawk Drive in Petaluma sold in December 2023 for $1,239,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

