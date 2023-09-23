Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.2 million for a house

4708 Roblar Road (Google Street View)

A 2,403-square-foot house built in 1906 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 4708 Roblar Road in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 7, 2023, for $1,165,000, or $485 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a detached four-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

