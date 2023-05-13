Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.2 million for a house

The historic property located at 5405 Pt Reyes Petaluma Road in Petaluma was sold on April 26, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $1,224 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 980 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom sits on a 5.2-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.