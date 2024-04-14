Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.2 million for a single-family home

32 La Cresta Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 32 La Cresta Drive in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 1,781-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on March 26, 2024, for $1,173,000, or $659 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,276-square-foot home at 8 Haven Drive in Petaluma sold in December 2023 for $1,239,000, a price per square foot of $544. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,340-square-foot home on Haven Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Belle View Avenue in Petaluma in October 2023 a 1,529-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $556. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

