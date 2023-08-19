Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A 1,778-square-foot house built in 1939 has changed hands. The property located at 622 North Fair Street in Petaluma was sold on July 31, 2023. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $647 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,420-square-foot home on Baker Street in Petaluma sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $627. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,512-square-foot home at 317 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $975,000, a price per square foot of $645. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On English Street in Petaluma in June 2023 a 3,495-square-foot home was sold for $1,649,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

