Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.3 million for a house

A 3,079-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1620 Andover Way in Petaluma was sold on March 21, 2023, for $1,270,000, or $412 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,070-square-foot home at 1452 Liverpool Way in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $865,000, a price per square foot of $418.

On Sandstone Drive in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,548-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $546.

In February 2023, a 2,729-square-foot home on Riesling Road in Petaluma sold for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $376.

