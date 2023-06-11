Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.4 million for a 3-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 537 Amber Way in Petaluma was sold on May 19, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $572 per square foot. The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 2,359 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Kent Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,017-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $983.

In April 2023, a 1,977-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $481.

A 2,016-square-foot home at 401 Walnut Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,226,000, a price per square foot of $608.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.