Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.4 million for a house

3241 Skillman Lane (Google Street View)

A 2,273-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 3241 Skillman Lane in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 13, 2023, for $1,375,000, or $605 per square foot. This single-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,875-square-foot home at 389 Rohde Lane in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $637. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 792-square-foot home on Rohde Lane in Petaluma sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $726. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Bodega Avenue in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,472-square-foot home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

