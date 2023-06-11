Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.4 million for a house

A 2,146-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 447 Gossage Avenue in Petaluma was sold on May 18, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $629 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.