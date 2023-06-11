Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.6 million for a single-family residence

The property located at 17 Melinda Lane in Petaluma was sold on May 19, 2023 for $1,600,000, or $972 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,646 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

