Sale closed in Petaluma: $1.7 million for a 5-bedroom home

220 Black Oak Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 220 Black Oak Drive in Petaluma has new owners.

The 2,730-square-foot property, built in 1994, was sold on April 23, 2024, for $1,705,000, or $625 per square foot.

This two-story house offers a spacious layout with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property's lot measures 0.3-acre square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,274-square-foot home at 313 Black Oak Drive in Petaluma sold in September 2023 for $1,365,000, a price per square foot of $600. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2024, a 1,960-square-foot home on Westridge Drive in Petaluma sold for $970,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On I Extension Street in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,862-square-foot home was sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

