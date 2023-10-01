Sale closed in Petaluma: $1 million for a 3-bedroom home

498 Hawk Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 498 Hawk Drive in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 14, 2023 for $1,025,000, or $587 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,745 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Grey Owl Drive in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,911-square-foot home was sold for $884,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,002-square-foot home at 1872 Mallard Lane in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,745-square-foot home on Mallard Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,010,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

