Sale closed in Petaluma: $1 million for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 974 Quarry Street in Petaluma was sold on April 19, 2023. The $1,005,000 purchase price works out to $613 per square foot. The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,639 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,548-square-foot home at 1837 Sandstone Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $845,000, a price per square foot of $546.

On Riesling Road in Petaluma in February 2023 a 2,729-square-foot home was sold for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $376.

In March 2023, a 3,079-square-foot home on Andover Way in Petaluma sold for $1,270,000, a price per square foot of $412.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.