Sale closed in Petaluma: $1 million for a house

The historic property located at 2060 Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma was sold on July 17, 2023. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $1,037 per square foot. The house, built in 1924, has an interior space of 964 square feet. This single-story home has one bedroom and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a detached three-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property occupies a sizable 9,583-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 2,018-square-foot home on Gossage Way in Petaluma sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma in June 2023 a 2,200-square-foot home was sold for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,146-square-foot home at 447 Gossage Avenue in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $629. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.