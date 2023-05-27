Sale closed in Petaluma: $1 million for a house

A house located at 312 Walnut Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,036-square-foot property, built in 1932, was sold on May 8, 2023, for $1,000,000, or $965 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Prospect Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,854-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $647.

A 886-square-foot home at 407 Oak Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $767.

In May 2023, a 2,016-square-foot home on Walnut Street in Petaluma sold for $1,226,000, a price per square foot of $608.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.