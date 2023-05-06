Sale closed in Petaluma: $1 million for a single-family home

A 1,924-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The property located at 251 Cherry Street in Petaluma was sold on April 18, 2023, for $1,000,000, or $520 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,572-square-foot home at 400 West Street in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $503.

On Liberty Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,383-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $575.

In March 2023, a 1,012-square-foot home on Cherry Street in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $672.

