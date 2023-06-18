Sale closed in Petaluma: $2.1 million for a single-family residence

A 3,266-square-foot house built in 2006 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 38 Iverson Way in Petaluma was sold on June 2, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $643 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Cambridge Lane in Petaluma in December 2022 a 2,589-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,229-square-foot home on Cambridge Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,120,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,388-square-foot home at 158 Windsor Drive in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.