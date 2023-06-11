Sale closed in Petaluma: $2.2 million for a house

A 3,176-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 841 Chapman Lane in Petaluma was sold on May 17, 2023. The $2,150,000 purchase price works out to $677 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 2,698-square-foot home on Chapman Lane in Petaluma sold for $2,375,000, a price per square foot of $880.

A 3,143-square-foot home at 1680 Chapman Lane in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $366.

On Chapman Lane in Petaluma in December 2022 a 4,277-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $164.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.