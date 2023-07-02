Sale closed in Petaluma: $2.3 million for a house

A 3,364-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 11 Jerome Court in Petaluma was sold on June 13, 2023, for $2,275,000, or $676 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house includes an attached three-car garage. The property encompasses a generous 0.3-acre of land.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,563-square-foot home on Raymond hts. in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,935-square-foot home at 986 Phillips Avenue in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $905,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On El Rose Drive in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,779-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $604. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.