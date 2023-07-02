Sale closed in Petaluma: $2.4 million for a 4-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 101 Eastman Court in Petaluma was sold on June 12, 2023 for $2,350,000, or $889 per square foot. The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,642 square feet. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the home provides an attached three-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 2.0-acre.

