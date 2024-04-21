Sale closed in Petaluma: $2 million for a single-family residence

1011 Glen Eagle Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1011 Glen Eagle Drive in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 3,255-square-foot property, built in 1998, was sold on March 29, 2024.

The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $599 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4-acre.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In December 2023, a 2,932-square-foot home on Cohen Court in Petaluma sold for $1,375,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,167-square-foot home at 1024 Country Club Drive in Petaluma sold in October 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $805. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On McNear Avenue in Petaluma in June 2023 a 2,710-square-foot home was sold for $1,624,000, a price per square foot of $599. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

