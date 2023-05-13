Sale closed in Petaluma: $475,000 for a condominium

A 1,559-square-foot condominium built in 1981 has changed hands. The property located at 2301 Marylyn Circle in Petaluma was sold on April 21, 2023. The $475,000 purchase price works out to $305 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

Additional units that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,412-square-foot unit on Marylyn Circle in Petaluma sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $428.

On Marylyn Circle in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,628-square-foot unit was sold for $620,500, a price per square foot of $381.

