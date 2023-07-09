Sale closed in Petaluma: $500,000 for a triplex

A 2,458-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 391 Oak Street in Petaluma was sold on June 20, 2023. The $500,000 purchase price works out to $203 per square foot. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating. Additionally, the home comes with a double carport. The property encompasses a generous 9,583 square feet of land.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.