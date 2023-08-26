Sale closed in Petaluma: $575,000 for a single-family residence

A 960-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 1058 Conifer Lane in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 4, 2023. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $599 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,367-square-foot home at 1111 Saint Vincent Court in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In December 2022, a 2,148-square-foot home on Santa Ines Way in Petaluma sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $368. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Carob Court in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,785-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $381. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

