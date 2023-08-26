Sale closed in Petaluma: $669,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,364-square-foot house built in 1947 has changed hands. The property located at 411 Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 8, 2023. The $669,000 purchase price works out to $490 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the home includes a detached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 2,128-square-foot home on Acadia Drive in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,548-square-foot home at 476 Acadia Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Maiden Lane in Petaluma in June 2023 a 3,029-square-foot home was sold for $1,875,000, a price per square foot of $619. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

