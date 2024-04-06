Sale closed in Petaluma: $675,000 for a single-family residence

116 Margo Lane (Google Street View)

The property located at 116 Margo Lane in Petaluma was sold on March 18, 2024 for $675,000, or $584 per square foot.

The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,155 square feet.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,144-square-foot home at 100 Arlington Drive in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $714,000, a price per square foot of $624. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Burlington Drive in Petaluma sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Burlington Drive in Petaluma in March 2024 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $751,000, a price per square foot of $559. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.