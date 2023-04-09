Sale closed in Petaluma: $680,000 for a single-family home

A house located at 119 Post Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,619-square-foot property, built in 1968, was sold on March 10, 2023, for $680,000, or $420 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,684-square-foot home on Eighth Street in Petaluma sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $549.

On B Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 2,516-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $477.

A 1,854-square-foot home at 516 Prospect Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $647.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.