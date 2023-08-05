Sale closed in Petaluma: $700,000 for a house

A 1,025-square-foot house built in 1960 has changed hands. The property located at 1445 Lauren Drive in Petaluma was sold on July 18, 2023, for $700,000, or $683 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property encompasses a generous 6,969 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,025-square-foot home on Jeffrey Drive in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $663. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Eastside Circle in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,435-square-foot home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,513-square-foot home at 115 Rene Drive in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.