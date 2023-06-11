Sale closed in Petaluma: $700,000 for a house

A spacious house located at 1111 Saint Vincent Court in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,367-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on May 19, 2023, for $700,000, or $296 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,148-square-foot home at 1255 Santa Ines Way in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $368.

On Trellis Lane in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,281-square-foot home was sold for $811,000, a price per square foot of $633.

In January 2023, a 1,785-square-foot home on Carob Court in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $381.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.