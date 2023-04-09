Sale closed in Petaluma: $735,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 701 Regina Court in Petaluma was sold on March 15, 2023 for $735,000, or $422 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,740 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,565-square-foot home at 1274 Pacific Avenue in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $463.

On Cortez Drive in Petaluma in December 2022 a 1,387-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $415.

In February 2023, a 1,030-square-foot home on Cortez Drive in Petaluma sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $631.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.