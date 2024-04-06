Sale closed in Petaluma: $751,000 for a single-family residence

42 Burlington Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 42 Burlington Drive in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,344-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on March 14, 2024.

The $751,000 purchase price works out to $559 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,269-square-foot home at 17 Faye Court in Petaluma sold in November 2023 for $785,000, a price per square foot of $619. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,144-square-foot home on Arlington Drive in Petaluma sold for $714,000, a price per square foot of $624. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Arlington Drive in Petaluma in March 2024 a 1,144-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $621. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.