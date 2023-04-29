Sale closed in Petaluma: $755,000 for a house

A 839-square-foot house built in 1906 has changed hands. The historic property located at 610 East D Street in Petaluma was sold on April 10, 2023, for $755,000, or $900 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,237-square-foot home at 340 Wilson Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $698,000, a price per square foot of $564.

On Madison Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,047-square-foot home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $521.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.