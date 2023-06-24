Sale closed in Petaluma: $761,000 for a 4-bedroom home

The property located at 1301 Beechwood Drive in Petaluma was sold on June 5, 2023. The $761,000 purchase price works out to $575 per square foot. The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,324 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,785-square-foot home at 1005 Carob Court in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $381. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,785-square-foot home on Carob Court in Petaluma sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $728. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Saint Vincent Court in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,367-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

